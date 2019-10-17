When are Brighton and Hove Albion on TV this December and January?

Brighton and Hove Albion will be screened Live on UK television for six matches in December and January.

Brighton travel to Arsenal at the Emirates in a game moved to Thursday, December 5, kicking-off at 8.15pm. It will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

Wolves at the Amex, the following weekend, will be on Sky Sports on Sunday, December 8, (4.30pm). Albion then travel to Crystal Palace, now to be played on Monday, December 16 at 8pm. This will be live on Sky Sports.

The three matches immediately after Christmas kick-off earlier and will be broadcast live in the UK.

Tottenham Hotspur away, on Boxing Day, has a new kick-off time of 12.30pm on Sunday, December 26 and will be live on Amazon Prime Video.

Bournemouth are at the Amex two days later on Saturday, December 28, with an earlier kick-off of 12.30pm, having been selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

Brighton welcome Chelsea on Wendnesday, January 1 at 12.30pm and will be shown live on BT Sport.

Albion's final away match of January is at AFC Bournemouth, on Tuesday January 21, now starting at 7.30pm.