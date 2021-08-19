What delighted Robbie Blake about Bognor's opening-day 0-0 draw

Angry scenes followed Craig Robson's red card / Picture: Trevor Staff

Defender Craig Robson was harshly ordered off 25 minutes into Bishop’s Stortford’s visit to Nyewood Lane but the Rocks regrouped and were pushing for the win at the end.

Their resilience pleased Blake and he said it could give them a platform to go on and grow even stronger over the first few games.

Bognor visit East Thurrock on Saturday, when they will need more of the same grit and determination if they’re to get any reward.

The Rocks are still considering whether to appeal against the red card, which comes with a three-game ban for Robson.

Blake said: “We were absolutely delighted with the determination we showed. What was so pleasing was the fact that we didn’t allow our spirit and desire to play our way be affected by the sending-off.

“We adjusted well when we went down to ten men, got on the front foot and dug deep to not only stay in the game but actually look like the side who were most likely to win the game.

“The message to the squad this week in training has been to harness the positivity from our efforts and to go again at East Thurrock. We know we face a tough test. But we have every reason to feel we can do well there if we show the same character.”