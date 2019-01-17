West Sussex League: East Dean and Sidlesham can't be separated

East Dean continued their positive start to the year when they drew 1-1 with Sidlesham seconds at The Gasson in the West Sussex League Championship south.

New signing Andy Gould was on the bench as East Dean struggled early on.

Sidlesham built momentum and created opportunities. East Dean’s only chance of the half fell to Zach Dray when Pete Caveney pulled a ball back for him. He touched it round a defender but his shot was saved by the keeper’s foot.

Early in the second half Sidlesham took a lead. Dean had to pick themselves up and try to rise through the gears.

Soon Dray placed a pass behind the defence for Caveney to latch on to and slide the ball across the box for Lee Bessey to slot into an empty net.

Caveney was denied a winner when his shot was easily gathered by the keeper.

Nathan Freeman was named MoM.

East Dean: Philpott, Strain, N Freeman, Reed, Hayes, Oram, Richards, Bessey, Smith, Dray, Caveney. Subs: A Freeman, Wordsworth, Gould,

Dauya, Chuter.

