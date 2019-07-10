Watch Robbie Blake's full verdict on Bognor's first friendly - a loss to Havant

Rocks coach Robbie Blake felt there were plenty of positives to take from the team's first game of pre-season, despite a 3-1 defeat.

Trailist Tommy Leigh scored their goal in the second half but by that time the game was lost with Havant three up.

Freddie Read comes away with the ball in midfield / Picture by Tommy McMillan

All acknowledge the result matters little in these games and Blake said although it was still early days for the Bognor squad, currently containing as many trialists as signed-on players, he was happy with the exercise.

Blake said a number of the would-be new recruits had impressed him but there would be other comings and goings as pre-season continued, as he and manager Jack Pearce fine-tuned the squad ahead of the new Isthmian premier season.

The coach is already looking forward to the next friendly - at home to a Pompey XI next Tuesday - while he has been quick to state the aim is to improve on last season's disappinting mid-table finish.

See his full post-Havant match interview above