WATCH Chichester City players sing Que Sera Sera and Sweet Caroline after their £36,000 FA Cup bye

Never have a team been so delighted not to get a good tie in the FA Cup.

Chichester City's players, staff and families erupted into scenes of pure joy when they were left in the draw machine at the end of the draw for the second round of the Cup - handing them an automatic place in the second round plus the first round prize money.

Chi players and coaches watch the draw / Picture by Daniel Harker

You've already seen how they reacted at the moment that was confirmed but the amazing scenes went on and on.

See above how they broke into song, signing 'Que Sera Sera, we're going to Wembley' and that anthem of great sporting occasions, Sweet Caroline.

Now they'll be hoping the BBC TV cameras choose their Oaklands Park clubhouse as the venue for the second round draw. Maybe the Beeb will bring some vocal talent spotters with them, or maybe not...