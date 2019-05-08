Watch: Bognor lift the Sussex Senior Cup

Bognor are the kings of Sussex - holders of the county's Senior Cup for the first time since 1987.

Goals by Jimmy Wild and Doug Tuck earned Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team silverware to end a long, hard season on a high - but Burgess Hill made them work so hard for it.

It was 15 minutes into extra-time before supersub Tuck - only fit enough to be on the bench and come on for the final half-hour - struck and when the Rocks held on for the 2-1 win it sparked jubilant scenes.

