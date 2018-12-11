Wasps get the FA Cup buzz to end Chichester City Ladies' hopes

There will no repeat of last term's Liverpool FA Cup clash for Chichester City Ladies after they were knocked out of this season's competition in a 2-0 defeat away to Crawley Wasps.

Kemina Webber and Darcey James scored headers in the first half and it proved enough as Chi couldn’t find an opening in the tussle at Worthing FC's Woodside Road ground.

There were half chances for Chi, especially in the second half, but Wasps held on to progress to the third round.

Crawley Wasps are top of the FA Women’s National League south-east division with a squad capable of competing in the Southern Premier.

Four changes were made to the Chi starting 11 with Gemma Simmonds, Rebecca Barron and Tash Stephens on the bench and Nadine Bazan cup-tied. In came Lauren Clark, Jade Simmons, Becca Bell and Jade Widdows, with Sara Tubby also making the bench after a good run of form with the development squad.

The game started evenly for both sides - Naomi Cole had a 30-yard strike blocked by Molly Clark before Cherelle Khassal was caught offside as she prepared to strike. Widdows had an opening when Crawley’s Frankie Gibbs sliced her clearance to the feet of the striker, who could only volley the ball back into the goalkeeper’s arms. Lauren Dolbear blocked attempts twice at a corner to deny Charlotte Young and James from breaking the deadlock, with Hollie Wride clearing.

The ascendancy seemed to be with the hosts, who were unbeaten in all competitions this term going into game. Lauren Cheshire headed Faye Rabson’s volleyed shot off the line before Chi countered through Khassal. The attacker hit the bar as she looked to cross into the box for the arriving Bell and Widdows.

Young forced Dolbear to block with her feet before Tiffany Taylor deterred Rabson to make her drag her shot wide. Molly Clark and Wride both had opportunities, the later with a free-kick well claimed by Gibbs while the top goalscorer saw her shot curl narrowly past the post.

With 38 minutes on the clock, Crawley found the opener. Rachel Palmer’s corner found the head of Webber who rose highest to flick the ball on and into the bottom corner.

Straight from the restart, Molly Clark had a chance to equalise while her free-kick had power but not enough dip to put the ball under the crossbar. And the Wasps' lead was doubled on the stroke of half-time as Cole’s corner floated to the back post where James was waiting to nod home.

After half-time Chi brought on Stephens in place of Bell and they started brightly. Molly Clark was finding time and space to deliver into the box, but a Crawley defender was always on hand to put an end to the opportunity.

The first chance of the second-half went to Widdows her lofted strike just skimming the crossbar and over. Two more changes were made as Simmons and Lauren Clark made way for Laura Ingram and Simmonds.

Widdows was stopped in her tracks when Simmonds tried to play her through on goal while on the counter, Ingram cut off Megan Stow as she tried to run at the Chi backline. Defender Ingram smashed a header against the post from a Molly Clark corner while Stow had a 25-yard shot deflected for a corner.

Khassal turned on the speed as the clock ticked down beating two defenders to open a gap to shoot, Gibbs spilled the ball but smothered it before Stephens could strike. In stoppage time, Simmonds had one last chance to get a consolation but found three Crawley players blocking her path.

Full-time meant an early exit in the FA Cup for Chichester City, who reached the last 16 a year ago, and Crawley Wasps progress to the third round and an away tie against Coventry. Up next there’s one last game of 2018 for Chi and it’s another away game, in the Sussex County Cup against Bexhill United this Sunday (Dec 16).

Chi City Ladies: Dolbear, Simmons (Ingram 63’), Taylor, Cheshire, Waine, Wride, M Clark, L Clark (Simmonds 63’), Widdows, Bell (Stephens 46’), Khassal. Unused subs: Barron, Tubby.