Up and down week for Bognor - Pagham back on track - City and Blues can't fell Oaks or Forest

Truro v Rocks action / Picture: Trevor Staff

Truro 1 Rocks 1

(Truro won 4-2 on pens)

FA Trophy first round

Pagham outnumbered by Newhaven / Picture: Roger Smith

Jordy Mongoy’s thunderbolt proved fruitless for a gutsy Rocks side as they suffered the agony of a penalties shootout defeat in the first round of the FA Trophy against Truro City on Sunday.

Mongoy brought Bognor level at 1-1 with an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box on 66 minutes in a second half they dominated — and the wonder strike ultimately took the tie to spot-kicks after 90 minutes.

But both Nathan Odonkonyero and Kayne Deidrick-Roberts saw their tame efforts saved by the excellent James Hamon and the Southern Premier League outfit went through to the second round with a 4-2 penalties victory.

It was cruel on the visitors at Bolitho Park, the Devon ground City share with Plymouth Parkway — the Rocks definitely deserved a bit more luck after an impressive second-half display. It came following a flat performance before the break that left them trailing 1-0 at the interval thanks to Tyler Harvey’s 37th minute opener. The live-wire hitman curled a sumptuous shot beyond despairing Rocks keeper Amadou Tangara and Paul Wotton’s side, buoyed by their advantage, piled on the pressure though failed to add to their tally in this period of authority.

Selsey FC remember / Picture: Chris Hatton

Bognor showed remarkable resilience and took the game to the White Tigers through long spells of possession. A forced shuffle of the pack was needed when influential central defender Joe Cook limped off on 58 minutes and with only two players on the bench — Craig Robson’s withdrawal a late blow — Charlie Bell came on.

Thrust into the heart of midfield, he oiled the creative fulcrum and pulled strings for both Mongoy and Odokonyero with perceptive passes but to no avail.

His arrival boosted what was already a a commanding second-half display, inspired by Ashton Leigh’s man-of-the-match makeshift role in the heart of defence, but a deserved second goal eluded them.

Harrison Brook, the former Pompey winger, illuminated the left hand side of the attack and showed poise and purpose and, perhaps even more tellingly in the long term, potential to continue to flourish.

Fishbourne take on Bosham / Picture: Chris Hatton

Skipper Harvey Whyte rolled up his sleeves to lead by example and was matched in his endeavours by the ever-willing Calvin Davies. Jake Flannigan and James Crane were also industrious, while Ethan Robb, in central defence, exuded a calm confidence in and out of possession. In turn, though, the lottery of penalties followed and the Rocks met their arguably ill-deserved fate.

Coach Robbie Blake said he and boss Jack Pearce were proud of their players. He added: “To go out on penalties is always difficult to take and this was the case but we’re immensely proud of the way we fought our way back into the game with a very impressive second half.

“Our first half wasn’t great and at the break we asked the lads to try to get us a foothold and the way they responded was magnificent. I thought we played a lot of football, controlled possession for large parts of the game and I honestly think had we got a winner it would have been entirely deserved. But it wasn’t to be and we must dust ourselves down and go again. I should also mention our supporters who once again travelled in good numbers and their backing is so appreciated.”

CARL ELDRIDGE

East Grinstead 2 Rocks 5

Sussex Senior Cup R2

The Rocks are into the third round of the Sussex Senior Cup after overcoming East Grinstead Town 5-2.

Bognor scored four of their goals in the first half and one more in the second with Jordy Mongoy, Nathan Odokoynero (2), Charlie Bell and Kayne Diedrick-Roberts all netted as they marched onto the next round.

Bognor got off to a great start as Mongoy hit one in after 58 seconds to give Bognor the lead, scoring with his right foot as the shot went in off the post.

Good build up play saw Ashton Leigh win the ball before passing it to Diedrick-Roberts and he squared it to Charlie Bell, who cut inside on to his left foot and superbly diverted it low and hard into the bottom corner on 30 minutes to extend Bognor’s lead.

Bognor got their third goal on 33 minutes. Mongoy ran on before shooting low towards the near post and the goalkeeper pushed it onto the right post but the rebound fell to Odokonyero who slotted into an empty net.

Bognor played well to get the ball forward down the left. Leigh picked out James Crane, who cut it inside to Diedrick-Roberts and he found Odokonyero who turned to blast it high into the net on 42 minutes beating Pierson, who got a hand on it.

Harrison Brook replaced Crane at half time for the Rocks. Yasseir Nazor later replaced Jake Flannigan in Bognor’s second change of the evening.

Nazor was playing well and did the simple things right. He played it square to Odokonyero before he threaded it inside to Diedrick-Roberts but he smashed high and wide from outside the box.

Diedrick-Roberts netted a low strike after a swift move from Leigh and Nazor but he was flagged offside, so it didn’t count.

East Grinstead got a goal back on 83 minutes. Amadou Tangara stopped an initial low strike but Burgsss followed it up on the rebound, sliding it under the goalkeeper. The Wasps got another goal as Kie Douglas swung in a cross and a slight deflection saw the ball fall to Wilson who volleyed it into the net on 87 minutes.

But Bognor relieved the sudden pressure when Bell was fouled on the halfway line. He played the free-kick quickly with a through ball to Diedrick-Roberts who ran in onto his right foot before smacking it into the net to notch Bognor’s fifth of the evening in stoppage time.

LIAM GOODLEY

Sevenoaks 1 Chi City 1

Isthmian south east

Chichester City rued missed chances against 10-man Sevenoaks as a late goal for the hosts saw the game end all square.

Chichester started the game brightly with energy and pressed high up the pitch with intensity which led to good spells of possession and a string of half chances.

The first real chance fell to the home side when Danny Divine lofted a cross on to the head of but Louis Collins guided a header over Kieran Magee’s goal.

For Chi Jamie Horncastle’s low drive on 24 minutes fizzed wide. Lloyd Rowlatt and Callum Overton linked up for a chance and from the corner, Overton rose high above the Sevenoaks defence and powerfully headed home.

Ben Bridle-Card kept out Rowlatt’s effort and Kaleem Haitham hit one high and wide.

On the stroke of half-time, Sevenoaks’ Steve Smith was dismissed for violent conduct after raising his hands to the face of Overton.

After the break Chi pressed for a second before Sevenoaks began to hit back.

As their confidence rose, they created more chances and Chi’s valiant defence of their lead ended on 89 minutes when they failed to fully clear a corner and Collins’ venomous shot went in.

HARRY ELGAR

Pagham 0 Newhaven 4

SCFL premier

Injury hit Pagham lost their fourth consecutive game, at home to in-form Newhaven, with a 0-4 scoreline that rather flattered their opponents.

Pagham did not play well, it has to be said, but missing as many as 13 first team squad players against a team that can afford to have Lee Robinson, a legendary goal-scorer at this level, sitting on the subs’ bench, was never going to be an easy task.

The first half was largely forgettable although the Dockers’ Alfie Rogers hit the bar and their keeper, Jake Buss was forced into a fine save from Jake Heryet.

The second half was only three minutes old when Newhaven were awarded a penalty for a hard tackle, which Rogers duly converted putting his side one-up.

Pagham sub Jamie Carroll forced Buss into another good save on 65 minutes but this was to be the Lions last shot on target of the game. On 75 the Dockers doubled their lead when that man Robinson, recently introduced to the fray, made it 2-0 from close in.

Five minutes later and it was 3-0 when Rogers scored from a clearly offside position, Lion’s goalie Lewis Boughton arguing so much with the linesman about the decision he ended up in the sin-bin.

With just six minutes left Seb Saunders made it four when, looking even further offside than Rogers had, he completed the scoring. Pagham’s afternoon was summed up in added on time when Joe Clarke streaked clear of the Newhaven defence only to sky his shot with the goal gaping.

PAUL DAVIDSON

Hassocks 1 Pagham 2

SCFL premier

Pagham got themselves back on track with an emphatic performance and an all-important win before in FA Vase away day this Saturday when they won 2-1 at Hassocks.

Pagham started the brightest with an energetic opening five minutes with a few chances falling to Ryan Morey and Jack Langford within the first three minutes but just couldn’t find the target.

In the fifth minute the ball was beautifully brought down by Ross Edwards in the centre of the pitch and moved forward into the feet of striker Morey.

He was given enough time to turn and run at the centre back as he slipped Joe Clarke through on goal with a one on one that was tapped nicely into the corner of the net.

Jake Heryet won himself a free-kick on the edge of the box, getting up to line up a shooting opportunity. Heryet gently curled the ball around the wall sending the Hassocks goalkeeper scrambling across his goal to make a last-ditch save and out for a corner.

After 15 minutes the game became pretty even with Hassocks getting a foothold into the game and creating a few chances by dropping the ball in behind Pagham’s defence, only for Pagham goalkeeper Lewis Boughton to keep the score at 1-0.

On 38 minutes the game was pretty even until a Jack Langford run from the halfway line and cut back and blistering shot was tipped around the post by the Hassocks goalkeeper resulting in a Pagham corner. That was taken by Morey who put the ball into the six-yard box and the towering centre half Dylan Jelley met the ball sweetly at the front post to make the score 2-0 on 38 minutes.

The second half started pretty evenly and with a couple of chances at each end one, notably a run by first half goalscorer Clarke as he danced around the Hassocks midfield to see his shot dragged wide of the post.

Pagham made two changes bringing on Matt Hambleton and Jamie Carroll on for Connor Geoghegan and Heryet. When Carroll at the back post played a ball back across the box a Hassocks defender on the floor seemed to handle but the referee waved play on.

Hassocks broke but Pagham veteran and skipper Nathan Da Costa swept up. Midway through the second half Barnes played a ball into centre midfield to Olly Hambleton with a sweet turn around the corner to Jamie Carroll who burnt his full-back and to get a hard driven ball into Langford’s feet and his shot fired off of the crossbar.

Pagham had chances to put the game out of sight, with one on ones from Langford, Clarke and Morey all narrowly missing the target. With 15 minutes to play Grant Radmore came on in a return from injury, and it didn’t take long for Redmore to make an impact, opening space for a shot which was matched by Hassocks goalkeeper.

In stoppage time Hassocks started to put pressure on the Pagham back four with a ball dropping to the edge of the box and a shot found its way into the bottom corner. Pagham held on for their first win in five games.

Pagham: Boughton, Da Costa, Jelley,,Geoghegan (M.Hambleton), Barnes, Edwards, O.Hambleton, Clarke, Langford (Radmore), Morey, Heryet (Carroll). Star Man Ryan Morey.

JUNIOR FOOTBALL

Felpham Colts U9s won their first trophy as they lifted the Arun & Chichester Youth League Cup after defeating a strong Littlehampton team 3-0 in the final at Palatine Park in Worthing.

The team have only been playing together a couple of months but with the excellent coaching of Paul Law and Ant Morreale they have achieved great things already.

The game was played at a great pace and Littlehampton proved tough to break down. But Charlie M opened the scoring after a mazy run and goals from Lucas L and Eli N followed.

Midfielders Tom M and Mason P contributed to the team effort as they worked tirelessly in midfield, while Rocky H-H, Oliver B, Cole T and Toby S all delivered superb performances.

Felpham Colts: Mason P, Charlie M, Oliver B, Rocky H-H, Eli N, Michael T, Freddie A, Alfie W, Toby S, Cole T, Tom M, Lucas L.

Midhurst & Easebourne 2 Arundel 2

SCFL division one

The first chance came in the 12th minute as Arundel’s Jack Hands played a good ball into the Stags box but Jack Collins didn’t react in time.

The ball was cleared to Liam Dreckmann who played a long ball over the Arundel defence for Billy Connor to race clear and slot past Jack Hickman.

Arundel drew level in the 24th minute with Kenzie Oatway forcing Josh Bird to save well with his legs. Oli Kershaw cleared the loose ball straight to Collins who played it across to Hands, who shot was fumbled by Bird and the loose ball was smashed home by Collins.

Arundel went 2-1 up in the 30th minute from a corner where Collins’ header teed up Ollie Hawkins to fire home.

On stroke of half-time Stags’ Charlie Cooper played a free kick into Arundel area and Connor got a touch that beat Hickman and was cleared off the line.

Robbie Tambling headed a couple of chances wide and high but the Stags drew level in the 76th minute as Jordan Warren got free down the left and put a great ball into Harty Tremlett, who volleyed home.

A Tambling header came back off the post, then Arundel’s Josh Mines struck a brilliant free kick that was matched with a good save from Bird.

Stags boss Andy Ewen said: “We conceded two poor goals and we need to cut these errors out as they’re costing us at the moment.

“It was a strange game where it could have been 4-4 or 5-5. Arundel deserved the point but we’ve got to be better all round – these lads have set their own standards and it’s down to them to keep to them.”

Selsey 1 Forest Row 1

SCFL division one

Selsey were back at home after a run of away games but couldn’t force a win.

Blues boss Daren Pearce said: “We started brightly but lost our momentum and let the visitors into the game and conceded on the half hour.

“Second half ,after some brief harsh words, we were a lot more positive.

“We hit the post and bar but to the players’ credit they kept going and got the equaliser and then pushed for the second.

“We couldn’t force the ball over the line for the win. We need to be more consistent.”

Ascot Utd Ladies 0 Chi&Selsey Ladies 4

Women’s FA Cup R1

Chichester and Selsey got their FA Cup run going with a very comfortable win on their travels, with the exceptional Tash Wild picking up a hat-trick.

They took the lead in the second minute when Wild found space to place a curling shot past keeper Lisa Phillips.

Gemma Simmonds and captain Meg Fox were troublesome for the hosts in midfield.

Ascot began to grow into the game but with Emma Alexandre in control of things Ascot were always going to find chances rare.

Nicole Brown’s free kick sailed over then Sarah Davern’s effort found the racecourse behind the goal.

Close to the half hour the visitors doubled their advantage through Wild who latched on to low cross from Phillipa Holden to smash home.

Any hope Ascot had of a shock were wiped out ten minutes into the second period when Wild completed her hat-trick with a neat finish after latching on to a ball over the top from Simmonds.

A fourth Chi goal came as injury time began. Simmonds let fly from long distance, forcing Phillips to make a smart save, but sub Sarah Saunders smashed in the rebound.

Crawley come to the Bunn Leisure Stadium this week.

ALAN PRICE

Fishbourne 0 Bosham 4

Sussex Intermediate Cup

This was not the result Fishbourne Romans had hoped for in their first excursion into the Intermediate Cup, but the effort against a Bosham side who are two divisions above them showed management team Gary Crees, Steve Bailey and Adam Crees that promotion can be achieved this season.

That will be the first step towards county football within the three-season deadline the new committee has set its self.

More than 100 fans watched as local people get used to having regular Saturday football at the Fishbourne Centre (or Colosseum, home of the Romans, as local supporters call it)

The first half saw the visitors having the better of possession but the home side looked to be positive on the counter attack. Midway through the first half Bosham took the lead through Marco Giambelardini.

At the break Fishbourne lost skipper Alfie Bunker and influential James Kilhams to hamstring injuries.

The second half was dictated by Bosham as Fishbourne huffed and puffed.

Bosham’s superior fitness and quality on the ball told in the second half but Fishboune felt a penalty against them – converted by Kieran Hartley – was extremely soft. Two goals in injury time were put away by Harry Spicer and Will Lintott.

With the new team at Fishbourne settling in and getting used to the surroundings and being supported every step of the way by Kevin Carter and the rest of the Fishbourne committee, the future is looking bright at the Colosseum.

Wittering United 8 Chapel 2

West Sussex League

A speculative shot from 25 yards by United’s Harvey Bayley went in thanks to a howler by the keeper on three minutes.

Bayley sidefooted in from 12 yards to make it 2-0 but Chapel pulled one back on the half hour. bLouca Keenoy lobbed the keeper to make it 3-1 before the break.

Ten minutes into the second half Gurpreet Singh’s header from Keenoy’s pinpoint cross made it 4-1. On the hour Brad Blackburn drilled a shot into the top corner for 5-1.

From the restart Keenoy drifted through the defence to slot home with ease.

Chapel scored another consolation before a Keenoy drive and Bayley netting a James Brooks corner rounded it off.

Felpham 3 East Dean 2

WSFL Championship south

Ten minutes in, Felpham took the lead when Matty May got a hand to ashot from 25 yards but couldn’t save it.

Felpham doubled their lead when they converted a dubious penalty. The lead was extended to three soon after.