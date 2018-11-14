Two points dropped by Pagham at Eastbourne... Chichester hit six

Pagham dropped two points to lowly Eastbourne United on Tuesday night in a dreary game of few chances and no goals.

There were few attempts on goal for either team and when United changed to what to all intents and purposes was a back six, there was never likely to be.

The first move of note came in the 11th minute when a ball over the top by Jack Rowe-Hurst was grabbed by United keeper Matt Dann at the feet of Callum Overton. Three minutes later at the other end, Lions keeper James Binfield had to be at his very best to stop forward Richard Pingling who had burst through the middle.

In the 19th minute, Overton had Pagham’s best chance of the game when he fired wide from the edge of the six-yard box. It was all Pagham now but a period of sustained pressure in the Eastbourne box brought nothing but a couple of half chances that they couldn’t convert. Eastbourne made a half chance themselves on the break before Ryan Cox blasted just wide from 30 yards.

Binfield made the save of the game after 32 minutes when he pushed a curling United free-kick round the post, but there was little more action at either end until the last minute of the half, when keeper Dann pushed an Overton header wide.

The second half started brightly for the Lions and Rowe-Hurst was desperately unlucky to see his far post header hit the bar and fly off to safety. The game then sank into kick and rush football with Pagham having the majority of play but unable to make any more real chances.

Young Alfie Davidson, Ryan’s brother, made his first-team debut after 69 minutes replacing Rowe-Hurst and was inches away from winning the game for the Lions when, stretching as hard as he might, he just could not get his foot to a left-wing cross with the goal gaping.

Pagham’s only other chance came in the 70th minute when a cheekily taken quick corner almost found Overton at the far post but a combination of two defenders and the post thwarted his attempt. And that was it, a disappointing end to a game that will not live long in the memory!

Pagham: Binfield, Williamson, Cox, R Davidson, Wollers, Horncastle, Chick, Van Driel, Brazil (A Davidson), Overton, Rowe-Hurst. Subs not used: Hendrick, Ashmore, Prisk.

* Chichester City eased into the next round of the Peter Bentley Cup by hammering Mile Oak 6-0. Scott Jones, Rob Hutchings (2), Ethan Anders, Sam Ndlovu and Josh Clack were all on target.

In the SCFL division one Sidlesham went down 5-2 at Oakwood - Frazer Smith and Ben Mepham their scorers.