On Saturday the Lions drew 2-2 at Alfold, with Joe Clarke scoring a goal in each half. But there was disappointment in midweek when Pagham were beaten 3-0 at home to their SCFL premier rivals Eastbourne Town in the RUR Cup. Pagham will aim to get back on track at home to Horsham YMCA on Saturday. Check out Chris Hatton's pictures from the Eastbourne Town match on this page and the one linked.