The striker on Pompey's books who IS scoring goals
Goal-hungry on-loan Pompey forward Dan Gifford has a huge appetite for finding the back of the bet -- and that can only be positive news for Bognor as they head into an Isthmian premier division clash against Brightlingsea Regent at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.
And casting an eye to the future, it could also augur well for his parent club Pompey. Gifford, who has just turned 18, has hit three goals in eight league games since his arrival in West Sussex at the end of January on loan for the rest of the season.
The Fratton Park youngster's latest strike came in the action-packed 3-2 victory over Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday, which gave the Rocks a glimmer of hope of once again forcing their way into contention for a play-off place.
Gifford, who joined the club along with Blues left-back Harvey Hughes, knows he can help the cause by continuing his run of form. He told the club's Rocks Radio: "The loan move here has been really positive. Obviously, we have had a few disappointing results recently but overall so far, it's going really well.
"I've scored three and that's brilliant so far and hopefully i can carry that on. It's a tough level to play at but it's the exact test I need right now, making that step ups from 18s to men's football. It's really hard but something which I think I have adapted to really well so far and it's something I need to keep pushing myself with -- and this is the perfect platform to do it."
The midweek win, which came with a fightback from 2-1 down, gives Jack Pearce's men a boost going into Saturday's game. And Gifford, who bagged 14 times in 16 league and cup matches for Pompey U18s before switching to the Nye Camp, added: "Hopefully we can bring the momentum from the Corinthian-Casuals game into in to the next game. That never-give-up attitude was what brought us back into the game and it was the reason why I think we won."