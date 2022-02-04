The striker on Pompey's books who IS scoring goals

Dan Gifford celebrates his goal in Bognor's recent win over Potters Bar / Picture: Trevor Staff

And casting an eye to the future, it could also augur well for his parent club Pompey. Gifford, who has just turned 18, has hit three goals in eight league games since his arrival in West Sussex at the end of January on loan for the rest of the season.

The Fratton Park youngster's latest strike came in the action-packed 3-2 victory over Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday, which gave the Rocks a glimmer of hope of once again forcing their way into contention for a play-off place.

Gifford, who joined the club along with Blues left-back Harvey Hughes, knows he can help the cause by continuing his run of form. He told the club's Rocks Radio: "The loan move here has been really positive. Obviously, we have had a few disappointing results recently but overall so far, it's going really well.

"I've scored three and that's brilliant so far and hopefully i can carry that on. It's a tough level to play at but it's the exact test I need right now, making that step ups from 18s to men's football. It's really hard but something which I think I have adapted to really well so far and it's something I need to keep pushing myself with -- and this is the perfect platform to do it."