Storm Barra hits Sussex sport programme - three games called off

Stormy seas at Eastbourne as Storm Barra hits / Picture: Jon Rigby

Chichester City's Sussex Senior Cup clash at home to Brighton U23s was one of the first fixtures to be called off.

Chi tweeted: After a pitch inspection and more bad weather forecast, tonight’s match against @OfficialBHAFC has been postponed. Tickets purchased by supporters will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Those wanting a refund should contact [email protected]"

Also off was Saltdean v Eastbourne Borough, another Sussex Senior Cup tie. And Godalming v Pagham was called off after an afternoon pitch inspection.

Other games were subject to afternoon pitch inspections - including Bognor v Corinthian-Casuals and Alfold v Littlehampton Town.