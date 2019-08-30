Stags stunned by Gold rush - but leave Swans grounded

Midhurst lost 5-0 at home to Littlehampton - but recovered quickly with a 3-1 success at Storrington, a victory that puts them fourth in the table. Reports follow...

Midhurst & Easebourne 0 Littlehampton Town 5

Action from Midhurst v Littlehampton / Picture by Kate Shemilt

SCFL division one

The Stags failed to show up and the visitors earned the points rather too easily.

In the first half the Stags were saved by smart stops by keeper Josh Bird and poor finishing from the visitors. The visitors, aka the Golds, broke the deadlock in 36th minute through a good strike from Lucas Pattendon, who went on to bag a hat-trick.

In the opening minutes of the second half it looked like the Stags were going to have a go, but this soon passed as the lacklustre performance of the first half returned and it ended up a painful afternoon for the Stags, with the visitors adding four more in the second half.

The Midhurst management / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen was far from impressed stating: “That was totally unacceptable, We owe ourselves and the people who show their support a big performance next time out.”

The result meant Midhurst slipped to seventh place.

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Giles, Lane, Slater, Rowland. Subs: Page, Tollworthy, Casselton.

* Midhurst Reserves bounced back to form with a 5-2 win at Petersfield.

Oli Page, Luke Walker and Ross Caldwell put them 3-1 up at the break before Frank Penfold and Charlie Torres made sure of the points in the second half.

Storrington 1 Midhurst & Easebourne 3

SCFL division one

Stags started at a fast tempo and took the lead in the second minute as the ball fell to Liam Dreckmann 25 yards out and he volleyed it into the top corner, giving Swans keeper Gary Elliott no chance.

Stags had a big penalty shout turned down in the tenth minute when Harry Tollworthy was tripped in the box, the ref waving away the protests.

The Swans gradually worked back into the game.

Storrington came out strong in the second half and had the Stags pinned back, but they ept their shape and defended well with keeper Josh Bird not really tested.

Stags got the second against the run of play in the 66th minute as Charlie Merritt made a bursting run down the left and put in a great cross for Josh Sheehan to arrive at the back post to head home.

In the 81st minute Merritt got free down the left and fed Matt Rowland, who burst through and coolly finished. Swans nabbed a late goal consolation with minutes left - a smart finish from Jake Cockerton.

Stags boss Lemmy Ewen said: “I’m happy to get back to winning ways, that’s a good response after Saturday, Our work rate was very good.”

Midhurst: Bird, Behan, Merritt, Carter, Farr, Liddiard, Sheehan, Giles, Lane, Tollworthy, Dreckmann. Subs: Brown, Page, Rowland.