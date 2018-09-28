Selsey surrender lead... Sids well beaten... Midhurst slip up

Selsey surrendered a 2-0 lead at home but did pick up a point against unbeaten Hailsham United in the SCFL division one.

Hailsham are unbeaten in the league so far this season, so the hosts knew it was going to be a tough game from the beginning.

However, they got off to a good start as Dan Bassil opened the scoring for them in the 19th minute as he put the ball past Hailsham goalkeeper Philip Hawkins.

Eight minutes later, Selsey doubled their lead through Callum Dowdell to put the hosts in command going into half time.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Charlie White in the 57th minute, as keeper Connor Kelly was beaten.

Selsey thought they could hang on to keep all three points but in the 91st minute, Hailsham got their equaliser through Joey Pout to maintain their unbeaten record and within touching distance with top-of-the-table AFC Varndeanians.

Daren Pearce’s side are eighth in division one after seven games. They will visit Bexhill United on Saturday.

Selsey: Kelly, Atkinson, Mockford-Allott, Hambleton, Higgins-Pearce, Britton, Dowdell, Coates, Hall, Bassil, Morey. Subs: Phillips, Palmer, Bain.

AFC Varndeanians 3 Sidlesham 0

SCFL division one

Sometimes you just have to say well done and admit you are beaten by a better team on the day, and that was the case for the Sids away to league leaders Varndeanians.

The first half was fairly even with neither side able to create a genuine goalscoring opportunity, but the home side enjoyed more of the possession.

Varndeanians started the second half much the brighter, forcing Sids back and it was no surprise when they opened the scoring – intercepting the ball in midfield before a pass that split the Sids defence was finished with ease by Dominic Hemblade.

This prompted Sids’ best spell of the game, Morgan Forry forcing a fine save from the home keeper and from the resulting corner, James Kilhams had his effort blocked on the line as the home side looked in trouble for the first time in the game.

But if you don’t take your chances you will live to regret it and that was the case as Varndeanians made it 2-0 as they broke away with a deep ball into the box caused confusion in the Sids defence and fell kindly for Christopher Pearson to double their lead.

Sids huffed and puffed but couldn’t open up the home defence. In injury time the hosts scored a third when another deep cross was converted by Chad Mitchell-Turner.

Sids host Hailsham this Saturday.

Sids: Boulton, Dines, Low, Madden, Lillywhite, Corell (Agostinelli), Lynch (Smith), Chittock, Mepham, Forry, Kilhams.

* Midhurst twice came from behind at home to Seaford but lost 3-2.

Jake Goulding and Liam Dreckmann were on target for the Stags but Carlos Anderson’s 90th-minute goal left them empty-handed.

Midhurst travel to Mile Oak on Saturday.