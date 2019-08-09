Selsey are six hitters but Sidlesham slip up

Daren Pearce's Selsey had the perfect start to the new SCFL division one season - but Sidlesham showed some of last season's shortcomings in losing 2-1 to Oakwood.

Roffey 1 Selsey 6

Sidlesham FC's class of 2019-20 / Picture by Chris Hatton

SCFL division one

Selsey had the perfect start to the new SCFL season, putting six past hosts Roffey.

Lindon Miller opened the scoring on two minute and Callum Dowdell and Max Davies added further goals midway through the half.

In the second half Dowdell added a second before Davies got two more for his hat-trick.

Manager Daren Pearce said: “We had a pleasing start, great for the lads after the hard work they put in over pre-season.

It’s a hard place to go, Roffey, after they were promoted and were looking to impress but we managed to get off to a great start which settled us down, scoring in the second minute.

“The pitch was decent so we were able to get the ball down and play a bit. The only down side was the fact we picked up a couple of knocks but they should be fine for this weekend’s trip to Tower Hamlets in the FA Cup extrapreliminary round.

“It’s the first time the club have played in the Cup for four years so this will be a great day for the club and for a lot of the young players it will be their first time playing in the FA Cup.”

Sidlesham 1 Oakwood 2

SCFL division one

It’s a new season but the same old story for Sids as they lose their opening game of the campaign.

After a decent pre-season hopes were high for Sids to get off to a good start against Oakwood but despite a new-look forward line, the old failings came back to haunt the home side as a mixture of poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Oakwood keeper saw them slip to a narrow defeat.

Manager Steve Bailey handed debuts to Tommy Harding and Jono Tallent plus starts for returning favourites Tom Jefkins and Tom Bayley. Good work from Bayley played in Jefkins and he tapped home from close range to open the scoring on ten minutes.

Sids played some decent football, making chance after chance. Bayley could have had a hat-trick in the first half forcing two quality saves from the away keeper, then missing when he seemed certain to score.

Ben Mepham hit the post when it seemed easier to score and numerous set pieces were close to increasing the lead. Oakwood went close on a couple of occasions, once hitting the bar from a drive struck from the edge of the box and once forcing a fine save from keeper Matt Boulton.

The second half was more even but Sids again had chances, and Bayley, Jefkins and sub Morgan Forry should all have done better when well placed.

SIds were made to pay for their poor finishing on 75 minutes as a well delivered corner was headed home via the post – and worse was to come in the 90th minute when the visitors stole the points breaking from their own penalty area to fire the ball past the helpless Boulton in the Sids goal.

It was harsh on Sidlesham, who deserved something, but it’s all about scoring goals.

Sids are at home again on Saturday as they welcome Roffey to the Rec in the Peter Bentley Cup.