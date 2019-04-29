Second spot belongs to young Bognor as Carshalton are beaten

Jamie Carroll bagged a brace as the young Rocks secured a runners-up spot in the National Alliance U19 league with a 4-1 victory over Carshalton Athletic at Nyewood Lane this afternoon.

The win meant Bognor squeezed past Aldershot Town into second place in the standings, four points behind champions Eastleigh.

Jack Parkinson gave the home side the lead after nine minutes when he tapped in from close range following a long-range Joe Clarke effort that was fumbled.

Carroll snaffled his first goal midway through the first half with a relatively easy finish from inside the box before the visitors got a goal back just after the half-hour mark.

And it was Carroll who made it 3-1 on the hour – and then sub Ollie Hamilton added a fourth goal when he cleverly rounded the keeper late on.

In between a 20-man dust-up ensued which saw both sides reduced to 10 men, with Bognor's Jack Hands dismissed for a second yellow card following the melee.

Apart from the handbags rumpus, the game had all the hallmarks of an end-of-the-season affair - but Paul Hinselwood's side always looked in control and chalked up a comfortable win in the final analysis.

The goal tally may well have been higher had Ollie Humphries been playing but the striker, who has hit 24 goals this term for the U19s, was missing from the starting line-up.

On Sunday, he was among the goals once more when he rattled him all five goals as Selsey U18s beat Haywards Heath Town 5-0 in the SCFL champions play-off semi-final.

Bognor: Chris Cheshire, Jack Hands, Louca Keenoy, James Henton, Dylan Jelley, Harley Bain (Brad Higgins-Pearce, 45), Jack Parksinson (Ollie Hambleton, 75), Joe Clarke, Jamie Carroll, Liam Brady, Ronald Kardos.