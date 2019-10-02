Rocks fans have chance to win shirt signed by Ronaldo

He won the World Cup twice with Brazil. Now football fans have the chance to win a shirt signed by legendary Samba ace Ronaldo at a charity fun day at Nyewood Lane, home of the Rocks.

The signed top is just one of many super items up for grabs as part of an auction at the all-day event, which starts at 10am following a game on the hallowed turf between Bognor U14s and Barnham with a noon kick-off.

It's all happening to support Paul Bridle, who is the dad of one of the Bognor players and who is suffering from the devastating effects of a brain tumour.

Bognor managers Louie Haga-Hammond and Mike Taylor, pictured holding the famous yellow jersey, have helped organise the fundraiser. And Louie says he hopes that the match and event will be well attended to help support Paul and his family through such trying times.

He said: "The signed Ronaldo shirt was kindly donated by the dad of one of our players and for any football fan this is a must-have item! We're indebted to Bognor for use of the pitch and we hope to see many, many people come along and offer their support on the day. The club's events venue, Seasons, will also be open.

"It'll be a great day to bring the family with a raffle with lovely prizes, face-painting, food stalls, plenty of cakes and sweets and fun will be had all round, hopefully. We're also still looking for any donations for the raffle as we want to raise as much as possible."

Rocks general manager Simon Cook said the club was delighted to be able to help out and wished the event every success. He added: "It's so important to us as a club to support events such as this and be there for our community. We hope everyone has a smashing day.”

For more information, or to bid for the shirt, call Carole Taylor on 07787 574841