Rocks are at crossroads - which way from here?

Bognor put the pressure on against Truro, but ended on the losing side / Picture: Lyn Phillips

The Nyewood Lane chief says there’s much to please him at the moment, but the team are dropping too many league points against teams they are good enough to beat.

Pearce said the FA Trophy exit away to Truro on Sunday in a penalty shootout had cost the club thousands of pounds in potential prize money and match income. And he said they were now entering a period where results were more important than performances, starting at Margate on Saturday.

He told the Observer: “We’re at a crossroads. I’m extremely encouraged by a lot of the football we’re playing and by the excellent level of support we’re getting.

“But we are dropping too many points against teams we’re better than. And the Truro game is another we’re looking back on thinking ‘what if’.

“Our future’s bright with the young players we have but they need to take on board the importance of each game.

“The goal we conceded against Truro was another that was down to us losing possession unexpectedly, but in the second half we played as well as we have all season.”

Pearce said clean sheets were the starting point for a run of victories and that’s what he wanted to see now.