Pride at stake in Rocks-Pagham friendly

The Rocks will host Pagham in a Tuesday night friendly / Picture: Martin Denyer

The Lions sit second in the SCFL premier division two points behind Littlehampton Town and will arrive at Nyewood Lane on the back of a 3-2 win at AFC Varndeanians.

And Pearce has told his charges that even though it is a friendly Pagham will be out to do themselves justice the derby encounter on Tuesday, kick-off 7.45pm. The game was hurriedly arranged after AFC Totton, the original opponents for the game, pulled out.

He said: "Pagham are flying high and we're delighted they agreed to come and play us after AFC Totton pulled out. They are well organised and playing some decent football and there is a bit local pride at stake even thought it is a friendly.

"It makes for more an attractive for supporters. We're hoping for a good gate and we have reduced entry to just £5 for adults with U16s in for £2.

"We were without a game until the trip to Bowers & Pitsea next Saturday so it was important for us to arrange a friendly after we picked up a great win on the road at Cheshunt."

Meanwhile, coach Robbie Blake says the Rocks will use the match as an opportunity to give game time to squad members as well as allowing first team regulars to tick over in terms of fitness.