Premier League predictions: Liverpool to finish 4th, Aston Villa 5th, Spurs 8th... and Wolves 19th

Then at least they'll know one position where they won't finish. Actually last year my predictions were not a total failure – successes included me tipping Leeds for a top-half finish, Newcastle for 12th place (spot on) and Fulham to go down (no fortune made if betting on that one). So here goes for 2021-22 – my predicted finishing positions. And to anyone who claims I've come up with these with only a tiny fraction of the research or analysis as most other tipsters and columnists, you'd be absolutely right. Pictures: Getty Images
1. Man City
Pep will win the title and it won't even be a race. Which is great for them – and the least they should do given the gazillions they've spent – but boring for the rest of us. They'll win it with or without Big Harry K and they'll also win it in 2023, 24, 25, repeat to fade. Picture: Getty Images
2. Chelsea
If anyone can make City sweat, it's Chelsea. I've been impressed by Thomas Tuchel, and the signing of Lukaku will work a treat for them. They might even still be in with a chance of the title with ten games to go. But not for much longer after that. They'll probably win the FA Cup or Champions League again too. Picture: Getty Images
3. Man Utd
Ole's still at the wheel, in fact he's been there so long someone ought to check his driving hours. Their squad still seems quite ordinary compared to City's but they have this habit of grinding out wins and winning sequences. Is third place enough to keep the fans happy? Probably not but if they finish above Liverpool, they can crow about that for the next 25 years. Picture: Getty Images
4. Liverpool
They should on paper do better than last season, but I just think, like the pressure of retaining the title was too much for them last year, the pressure of keeping up with Pep's boys will be too much this time. The fans' return should improve last season's awful home record but the Salah-Firmino-Mane combination was a shadow of its former self last year and I can't see them setting anything alight. Picture: Getty Images