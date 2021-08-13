Premier League predictions: Liverpool to finish 4th, Aston Villa 5th, Spurs 8th... and Wolves 19th

Then at least they'll know one position where they won't finish. Actually last year my predictions were not a total failure – successes included me tipping Leeds for a top-half finish, Newcastle for 12th place (spot on) and Fulham to go down (no fortune made if betting on that one). So here goes for 2021-22 – my predicted finishing positions. And to anyone who claims I've come up with these with only a tiny fraction of the research or analysis as most other tipsters and columnists, you'd be absolutely right. Pictures: Getty Images