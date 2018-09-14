Pompey are unbeaten Chi City Ladies' latest victims

Goals from Hollie Wride and Chloe Melton made sure Chichester kept up their 100% record as they beat Pompey at Oaklands Park.

Melton made it three goals in three games as Chichester won 2-1 in the FA Women’s National League - their fourth straight win since the campaign began.

It was Wride who put Chichester in front with a looping ball from the side-lines that beat Robyn Levett on her line. Melton doubled the advantage in the second-half before Daisy McLachlan smashed in a solitary goal for the Blues that wasn’t enough to dent City’s perfect start.

Lucie Challen made a return to the Chichester side having spent a year out with injury - she was one of four changes from the team that beat Milton Keynes Dons 1-0 at the weekend.

The tempo was high from the off but both teams took a few minutes to find their feet and it was the visitors who had the first shot at goal.

Rachel Panting was the liveliest from kick-off as she raced down the wing beating two defenders before crossing to the back post for Hannah Geer, whose effort lacked the power to beat Lauren Dolbear.

It was an early goal for Chi, albeit not a quick as in the League Cup, as with 12 minutes played Wride got her first of the season. Wride played a short corner with Molly Clark, who set for the midfielder to curl a beautiful shot into the goal beating a fully stretched Levett.

The goal gave Chichester confidence in front of a great home crowd of 272 with Pompey making key blocks to deny Clark and Melton the chance to double the lead. There were half chances for the visitors Panting tried to make a through ball; however Tammy Waine and Tiffany Taylor covered well before Katie James tried an overhead kick but completely missed the ball.

Pompey tried to make gains in the Chichester half but couldn’t get through to really test Dolbear - even a well struck 30-yard effort from McLachlan was seen over for a goal-kick.

Sara Tubby recreated her chance she had at Stadium MK as she headed a Melton cross towards the Pompey goal that was excellently saved by Levett.

On 52 minutes Chi found a second. Melton bagged her third goal of the season - and against the Blues - as she reacted quick to Levett’s spilled save off Clark’s shot, the winger beating the keeper and defender to tap into an empty net.

The two-goal advantage lasted six minutes before Danielle Rowe played McLachlan through on goal to lob Dolbear before Waine could put the tackle in.

Just past the hour Chi believed they had a third when Clark hooked the ball over the Pompey backline with Cherelle Khassal and Melton chasing. Melton took the shot as the ball bounced, dinking it over Levett, who was well off her line, but the assistant referee had flagged for offside and the goal didn’t stand.

Chichester kept working hard as Khassal was narrowly beaten to the ball by Levett and Melton had a cross blocked by Geer. Melton had another shot blocked by the Pompey skipper, Amelia Southgate, which fell to Wride who set up Stephens for a bicycle kick that fell short of the goal.

The former Pompey winger, Stephens, might have been kicking herself after the game with several chances to put the game to bed. There was a call for a penalty late on for the Blues, but the referee disagreed with his assistant as Waine tackled Albuery on the edge of the box and Chi cleared their lines.

After several minutes of added time the final whistle came, and Chichester had made it four wins in four in the league to remain top of the National League Southern Premier Division.

Up next for Chichester is another home match against Coventry United, another side yet to lose in the league this term. The game is at Oaklands Park this Sunday, September 16 (2pm).

Chi City Ladies: Lauren Dolbear, Lauren Cheshire, Lucie Challen (Helen Ogle 59’), Tammy Waine, Tiffany Taylor, Hollie Wride, Rebecca Barron, Molly Clark (Gemma Simmonds 72’), Tash Stephens, Chloe Melton, Sara Tubby (Cherelle Khassal 57’). Unused subs: Laura Ingram, Jade Widdows.