Picture special: Predators v East Dean in the West Sussex Football League

East Dean travelled to the Predadome for the second time in a fortnight to face rivals Predators for the third time this season.

It was another windy and wet afternoon for the West Sussex League Championship south clash and the Dean recalled Alex Smith, Buster Strain and Josh Simmonds, while the home team recalled a number of veteran players.

Predators take on East Dean / Picture by Roger Smith

The home side scored from a free-kick on the edge of the box but it was ruled out as a Predators player was seemingly unaware of the new A quick Predators break found Tom Bann isolated, with the Predators striker able to fire a low shot past stand-in goalkeeper Joby Oram.

The Dean responded with some better play and Lee Bessey found more joy higher up the pitch.

The second half had the wind behind East Dean and they pressed Predators.

A couple of half-chances came their way, one ball for Aaron Hand cut across the box was inches from being tapped home

A last-ditch tackle from Simon Reed provided ineffective as he fouled the striker and a penalty was awarded to the home side. Oram was equal to it, diving low to his right and saving the kick and the follow-up.

The equaliser came from a Predators mistake – a back pass split the home side’s defence and put Smith in on goal, and he used his pace to accelerate away and slot past the keeper.

But Predators had the last laugh when a cross from the right was blocked by Jack Millard, looping it over Strain, who could only flick the ball to the Predators winger, who lashed it home via the post.

Dean manager Peter Kearvell said: “The boys gave a mighty fine effort. Conditions were horrendous and many other factors did not go our way, but the lads conducted themselves excellently. I thought we deserved a point but I am proud of all the players.”