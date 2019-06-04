Picture special from Chichester City Ladies and Girls' FC awards night

It was a night of celebration as Chichester City Ladies and Girls players and officials got together for theoir presentation night.

It’s been a memorable season for the club, with the ladies’ first XI finishing third in the southern premier division of the FA Women’s National League – their highest finish – and lifting the Sussex Cup. Here are the pictures from the night and don't miss the Chi Observer, out on Thursday, for a full list of award winners.

There were awards galore handed out to senior and junior players as Chichester City Ladies FC celebrated a successful season freelance Buy a Photo

