Petworth FC players pick up prizes for season of hard work

There were smiles all round from the trophy winners and some of the members who attended Petworth FC’s well-supported presentation evening at Cowdray Park Golf Club.

Chairman Nigel Scutt thanked all the members who had given their time and effort to make the season a success. While the teams finished midway in their respective leagues, both finished strongly – giving plenty of optimism for the coming season.

Trophies were presented by the chairman and team managers.

Jaysi Wells and Nathan Kemp were voted team player of the year for the first team and reserves respectively. Manager’s players of the year were Tom Carter and Jordan Causer, while Dan Warren and Will Jupp were top goalscorers for their teams.

Clubman of the year awards went to two club members, Rhys Burrows for his work as first-team player manager and Rob Torode for playing a major part in bringing youth football back to the park.

Wells picked up his second award of the evening in winning the supporters’ first team player of the year.

Players were eventually persuaded onto the dance floor for extra training, finishing the evening in high spirits.