Peter Bentley Cup wins chalked up by Pagham and Wick

Pagham won at Arundel while Wick triumphed at Storrington

The Lions burst out the traps and could easily have been a couple of goals up in the first ten minutes, but the ball just wouldn’t run for them when it mattered. They hit the front in this one-sided game in the 25th minute with a low drive from around 25 yards from Jamie Carroll.

Although having the lion's share of possession they found it hard to increase the lead, with Jake Heryet hitting the bar and another Pagham header being hacked off the line. So they had to settle for a dominant 1-0 lead at half-time.

The second half started the same way as the first but try as they might Pagham just couldn’t squeeze out another goal. The Mullets rarely troubled the Lions defence, a fact underlined by ‘keeper Lewis Boughton only having one real save to make in the match.

Time after time Pagham attacked Arundel’s penalty area until, well into added on time a smart run and cross by sub Ryan Morey was tapped home by Jack Langford to secure the win.

Pagham travel to SCFL newcomers Godalming Town in the next round.

Pagham: Lewis Boughton, Nathan da Costa, Matt Hambleton, Dylan Jelley, Jack Williamson, George Bingham (Joe Clarke), Ross Edwards, Jack Langford, Callum Chalmers (Jack Barnes), Jamie Carroll and Jake Heryet (Ryan Morey). Unused Sub: Conor Geoghegan.

Storrington 0 Wick 3

A team bonding night dancing to 90’s music at Butlin’s led to Ronald Kardos orchestrating a comprehensive victory as Wick eased into the Peter Bentley Cup third round. First, he rolled in a long clearance from goalkeeper Nathan Brown for his first goal of the season to double the Dragons lead early in the second half at Storrington. He then capped a fine individual performance by dissecting the home defence for Conor Bull to find the net for a fourth consecutive match.