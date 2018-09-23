Pagham up to fifth after Mussels are beaten - but Chi City are off top

Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds have guided Pagham closer to the summit of the Southern Combination premier.

The Lions are fifth after a 2-1 success over former Bostik south east outfit Shoreham at Nyetimber Lane.

Pagham are up for it against Shoreham / Picture by Roger Smith

George Gaskin and Callum Overton put them on their way to victory with early goals.

Pagham visit Newhaven in the league on Tuesday evening.

See Roger Smith's pictures from the tussle above.

But Chi City are off the top and down to second after a 2-0 loss at Saltdean, where Jamie Brotherton and Curtis Gayler found the net.

In division one of the SCFL Sidlesham crashed 3-0 at Varndeanians, Selsey drew 2-2 at Hailsham and Midhurst lost by the odd goal in five at home to Southwick.

Sids have an early chance to put their defeat behind them when they visit Steyning on Tuesday night.

In division two Bosham's tough start continued with a 2-0 reverse at Westfield.

