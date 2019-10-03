Pagham see off Little Common to make Sussex Cup progress

Pagham went through to the second round of the Senior Cup after a superb first half that yielded two goals but could have seen at least four. The Lions came away 2-0 winners at home to Little Common in the Tuesday night tie.

Little Common were first on the attack and Lions keeper Tom Crook had to pull off a superb save to thwart Lewis Hole when he was clean through.

The fifth minute saw Pagham cause total chaos in the Commoners penalty box when, after two shots were hacked off the line, Dylan Jelley saw his volley hit the bar.

Crook was back in action in the 10th minute as play swung from end to end but Tom Chalaye was unlucky to see his first shot kicked off the line before the Commoners keeper pushed the rebound wide as Pagham went back on the attack.

On the half-hour mark, Joe Clarke hit the bar from a corner and then watched in amazement as the rebound hit the post before being cleared.

A goal just had to come, and it duly did in the 32nd minute, but not without a slice of luck.

A wicked cross from Jared Rance flicked off a defender and spun into the net.

Six minutes later and Rance was at it again, spinning into the box before being blatantly brought down for a penalty.

Chalaye stepped up and smashed home the spot kick to give the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead.

Two minutes into the second half and Jake Heryet had the chance to put the game out of Little Common’s reach when he burst through the middle but was unable to get around keeper Matt Cruttwell, who pushed the ball away to safety.

Pagham were to regret that miss as the away side pushed their way back into the match, but despite both sides having a few half-chances no more goals were forthcoming, and it was a relieved Lions team celebrating at the final whistle.

The Lions visit Peacehaven and Telscombe on Saturday.

Pagham: Crook, da Costa, Beaney (Hallett 80), Jenkins, Geoghegan, Jelley, Clarke, Barnes, Chalaye, Rance (O’Brien 83), Heryet (Mott 71). Subs not used: Bull, Prisk.