Pagham power past Peacehaven in FA Vase

The Lions roared through to round three of the FA Vase with a 4-1 home win over Peacehaven.

After demolishing Billingshurst in midweek, Richie Hellen and Tom Simmonds’ side were worthy winners. And with these sides due to meet again on Saturday in the league, this was a very good win for Pagham to complete.

Early pressure from the visitors was soon seen off, as George Gaskin’s eighth minute strike saw Pagham take the lead. With Scott Murfin shooting just across goal a minute later, and Callum Overton making it 2-0 in the tenth minute, the Lions were well on top.

The quarter hour saw Shay Wiggans down for lengthy treatment, an injury which would see him eventually substituted at half-time. The Lions kept pressing, hitting the bar just after the half-hour.

Pagham keeper James Binfield wasn’t exactly kept idle, though, with the visitors being kept out by yet another great display from the Lions’ stopper. A shot on 39 minutes by Peacehaven’s Bradley Bant troubled the corner flag more than Binfield.

Peacehaven keeper Alieu Secka almost gifted Pagham a third a minute later as a wild clearence went awry and a corner was conceded. Johan van Driel’s clever approach work, feeding Wiggans, gave Overton a chance but it went wide.

Just as Pagham thought they’d end the half well in charge, up popped Callum Hart to shot past Binfield to leave things finely poised at the break.

With Charlie Williamson on for the stricken Wiggans, Pagham regrouped for another assault on Peacehaven. The game became mired in disputes with the officials, the visiting bench making their opinions of some of the decisions quite clear.

Inevitably the referee brought his cards out after some niggling fouls. Off went Felipe Lira for Peacehaven following a clash with Gaskin.

Gaskin continued to vent his feelings to the officials, earning himself a booking.

Binfield again pulled off some great saves, most notably one from a corner on 62 minutes. Two minutes later, Secka saved Peacehaven’s blushes when Gaskin looked to add a third for Pagham. This did arrive on 74 minutes, Murfin’s cheeky chip over Secka from long range giving the visitors’ keeper no chance.

He could have scored the Lions’ fourth a minute later, only for his shot to go just wide. Harry Prisk made his senior home debut for Pagham as he replaced Murfin on 76 minutes.

A superb tip-over from Binfield on 83 minutes kept Pagham 3-1 up, then goal number four arrived as Overton’s header killed off any chance of a comeback from the visitors. They weren’t quite finished, forcing a quality clearance from Binfield just before the final whistle, but it's the Lions who go through.

Pagham; Binfield, Wiggans (Williamson 45), Cox, Davidson, Wollers, Van Driel, Chick, Neighbour (Humphries 86), Gaskin, Murfin (Prisk76), Overton; Hendricks, Williams.

Peacehaven: Secka, Kilula, Bant, Grant, Lira, Wiltshire, Legrange, Brocklebank, Ford, Scrafton, Hart; Massen, Burton, Lloyd, Cheeseman, McDonnell.