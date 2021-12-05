Pagham hit East Preston for six - report and picture gallery

They carried on where they had left off at Little Common on Tuesday night with a high tempo and a quick sharp pressing top three, looking to put pressure on the East Preston back four from the word go.

Joe Clarke won the ball high up the pitch and slid Pagham forward Ryan Morey in and he slotted home calmly only to be ruled offside. Pagham seemed to be in control and capitalised on 12 minutes with a pinpoint corner from Morey finding George Bingham's head, glancing it in to the far corner. Clarke was adamant the last touch was from him but they both ran off celebrating.

On 35 minutes Olly Hambleton took the ball on the half turn and placed a beautifully weighted through ball for Grant Radmore whose turn of pace left centre-half Jordan Dudas for dead and he clinically finished. An injured Lukas Micevicius gave way to Jakob Heryet.

The second half saw the introduction of bagsman Jack Langford who seemed hungry for goals. It took him less than minutes to get his first of two of the afternoon. Morey was brought down as he tried to round the keeper and Langford powerfully put away the resulting penalty.

Morey picked up the ball wide left and ran towards goal, breezing past two East Preston defenders and slotting home from a tight angle, a well deserved goal in a hard working performance. Then came two minutes of madness what saw East Preston score two goals, scored by Harry Russell and Matt Storm.

Pagham took a deep breath and took control back after the substitution, seeing Finlay Smith on for the last 30. A second from Langford and a first goal of the season for Heryet rounded off a controlled performance from Pagham.

Manager Ryan Pharo said: "It was a pleasing performance and win. a great day all round, it was good to see so many familiar faces back into the ground and bar and a performance from the boys who hopefully will bring the crowds back next time round.

"I took a gamble on an opportunity to rest a few and I feel it paid off, a good rest for a few and some good minutes in legs for others. I thought we controlled the game from start to finish, something that we haven’t been able to say a lot this season, and I’d like to put on record that today’s referee and his two assistants were excellent, they let the game flow and didn’t take themselves too seriously.”

Pagham: Boughton, Da Costa, Jelly, Geoghegan, M Hambleton, Bingham (Smith) ,O Hambleton, Clarke, Micevicius (Heryet), Radmore (Langford), Morey. Star Man - Morey.

1. Action from Pagham's 6-2 win over East Preston at Nyetimber Lane / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

2. Action from Pagham's 6-2 win over East Preston at Nyetimber Lane / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

3. Action from Pagham's 6-2 win over East Preston at Nyetimber Lane / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales

4. Action from Pagham's 6-2 win over East Preston at Nyetimber Lane / Pictures: Chris Hatton Photo Sales