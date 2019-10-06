Pagham give Peacehaven no peace - but come home empty-handed

Pagham could not overcome high-flying Peacehaven in the SCFL premier division at the Sports Park on Saturday.

Peacehaven came at the Lions right from the start and keeper Tom Crook had to make several smart saves to keep them at bay, helped in no small way by the defence who made a couple of very important clearances.

The Lions started to settle into the game without creating any clear-cut chances. Peacehaven got what proved to be the winning goal in the 26th minute when Mike Lloyd raced down the right, cut inside and saw his cross deflect off Dylan Jelley, which completely wrongfooted Crook in the Pagham goal and flew into the net for a fortunate 1-0 home team lead.

The game swung Pagham’s way four minutes later when home defender Scott Marshall was sent off after a high tackle on Jared Rance. Rance was able to carry on after lengthy treatment although it was clear the knee was troubling him.

Although Pagham dominated the rest of the first half, they were unable to cause too much trouble for the Peacehaven defence.

Pagham continued to dominate from the start of the second half, but once again just couldn’t force the ball home. Rance had a great chance midway through the half but Sanded in the Peacehaven goal made an excellent save.

Tom Chalaye had two shots which the Peacehaven keeper saved easily. The Lions made a positive change as Harry Prisk replaced Jelley and shortly after that, Harrison Mott came on for Jake Heryet - but they just couldn’t force home the equaliser.

It was not for the want of trying though as they threw the kitchen sink at the Peacehaven defence without the little bit of luck they needed to nick a point.

It leaves Pagham one of the bottom of the table. Next for the Lions is a Peter Bentley Cup tie away to Eastbourne Utd on Saturday.

Pagham: Crook, da Costa, Beaney, Jenkins, Geoghegan, Jelley (Prisk), Clarke, Barnes, Chalaye, Rance, Heryet (Mott). Subs not used: Searle, Hallett, Bull.