Pagham edge Shoreham in scrappy cup tie

Jack Langford netted Pagham's second in their 2-0 RUR Charity Cup win over Shoreham. Picture by Roger Smith

The first half was particularly disappointing as both sides struggled to mount many really worthwhile attacks.

The first real chance fell to Shoreham when a shot struck the joint of the post and bar, bounced down onto the goal-line and needed to be hacked clear by an alert Pagham defender.

The Lions first real shot came after 39 minutes but Ross Edwards drive was well saved by Shoreham keeper Ricardo Mendonca.

The only goal of the first half, when it came on 43 minutes, had a touch of farce about it. Jack Barnes’ far post cross evaded everyone and dropped into the net.

The second half started much brighter with Pagham well on top but still not managing many attempts at goal.

On the hour mark, Charlie Selby needed to make a stunning last-ditch tackle to save a goal while at the other end Jack Langford was very unfortunate to see his fierce volley pushed wide.

If the first goal was a tad farcical the second was ridiculous. A mix up in the Lions defence left Shoreham forward Scott Clampin with a completely open goal which he missed badly.

The ball then went to the other end where the home defence managed to get themselves in an identical mess leaving Langford to roll the ball into the empty net.

The game finished with a fracas in front of the team’s benches following what looked a poor foul on a Pagham player with both teams and benches involved.