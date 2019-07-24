Pagham beat Selsey to record first pre-season win

Pagham’s new-look young side claimed a well-deserved victory - winning 3-2 against friends and rivals Selsey at Nyetimber Lane on Tuesday evening.

The match burst into life early on, with Pagham taking the lead as early as the third minute, when left-winger George Britton got his head to a sparkling cross from Harry Prisk, following an excellent run down the left-hand side.

A goal for Pagham / Picture by Roger Smith

The lead lasted less than a minute as a defence-splitting ball through the Lions back-line put striker Max Davies through and he made no mistake from just inside the box.

Pagham retook the lead back after 13 minutes when striker Cian Tilley ran through a gap in the defence, turned his man and shot home from the edge of the box.

It was nearly non-stop attack from the Lions, and they hit the bar twice before Dave Beaney added a third for the home side after 31 minutes. He took a pass with his back to goal, spun his marker and buried his shot past the helpless Billy Nash in the Selsey goal.

But the first half scoring did not end there. A dreadful back-pass gave the ball to Ryan Morey, who comfortably lobbed Lions keeper Lewis Boughton to bring it back to a 3-2 Pagham lead at half-time.

The second half contained lots of huffing and puffing but not too much action in front of goal as both sides made multiple substitutions but, in the end, Pagham held on to the lead to record the first win of the Bob Paine era in comfort.

Pagham; Boughton (Bull), Rafferty (Hallett), Beaney, Mozzie (Slaughter), Geoghegan, Searle (Selby), Thorpe, Barnes (Mozzie), Tilley, Prisk (Rafferty), Britton (Henton).