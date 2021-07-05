Pagham back in action - but it's not an Abbey outcome

Pagham got their pre-season off and running at Abbey Rangers up in Addlestone in Surrey, but were well beaten 6-2.

By Paul Davidson
Monday, 5th July 2021, 5:17 pm
Playing with around half of last season’s first team regulars, they were on the backfoot from the start, conceding goals in the 13th, 22nd and 26th minutes. A fourth for Rangers was a bit harsh but duly arrived after a minute or so of the second half.

A spirited recovery came slowly from the Lions, helped by two low, hard hit strikes by Grant Radmore from the edge of the box in the 68th and 71st minutes. Unfortunately, a harshly given penalty to the home team seconds before the final whistle gave the final score of 6-2 a slightly unfair look.

Pagham: Maciek Kason, Ben Fox, Ryan Hallett, Joe Clarke, Conor Geoghegan, Dylan Jelley, Callum Chalmers, Ross Edwards, Grant Radmore, Dan Simmons & Sam Connolly. Subs (all used): Troy Sexton, Sam Rolph, Matt Hambleton, Ollie Hambleton, Jack Williamson and Nathan Haga-Hammond.

Surrey