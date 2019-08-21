Off the mark! Pagham gain first win by beating Hassocks

An 81st minute close-range header by Lewis Jenkins finally gave Pagham their first points of the season and allowed them to move two places off the bottom of the league table.

In a game that the Lions had under control all the way through, it was a deserved victory that just took longer to achieve than at first it appeared it would.

Well on top for at least 90 per cent of the game, a goal just had to come as several attempts earlier flew over the top, wide or straight at the keeper.

As early as the sixth minute Jenkins smashed a shot just over the bar, followed four minutes later by a similar attempt by Scott Rafferty. Jenkins again, and George Cody were just wide, before Tom Chalaye had a close-in attempt hacked off the goal line.

To show Pagham’s dominance, keeper Lewis Boughton had his first touch of action when he comfortably saved Hassocks’ first shot on 42 minutes. There was time left for skipper Jack Barnes to have a screamer tipped just over and Boughton to make a stunning save when a Lions back-pass when horribly wrong.

Hassocks started the second half on top for a few minutes and it took one good save by Boughton and two excellent blocks by the central defenders to keep the Robins out. But it wasn’t long before Pagham resumed their dominance. Various shots came and went before the dam finally burst on 81 minutes, and from a second straight corner from Barnes. the ball was helped back across the box, allowing Jenkins to nod home.

Complete chaos erupted both on the pitch and in the stands celebrating the first league goal of the season. Pagham almost immediately swapped a limping Dylan Jenkins for sub Harrison Mott to be followed, soon after with Scott Slaughter replacing striker Dan O’Brien, who along with his partner Tom Chalaye had run themselves into the ground all evening.

The Lions missed a glorious chance to wrap the game up in the 92nd minute when two players broke completely free on goal but made a hash of the finish.

It hardly mattered as the referee blew the final whistle to send everyone associated with Pagham FC home extremely happy.

Pagham: Boughton, Hallett, Beaney, Lyne, Jelley (Mott), Jenkins, Barnes, Rafferty, O’Brien (Slaughter), Chalaye, Cody. Subs: Albar, Britton, Heryet .