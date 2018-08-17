Winger Walsh flies in to boost Rocks

Jack Pearce has sealed a deal to sign Mason Walsh for the Rocks - and the winger is set to go straight into the squad for the home game against Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.

Walsh, 22, was at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night to watch his new team-mates notch a 3-1 victory over Merstham to give them four points from six in their Bostik Premier league campaign following the opening day 2-2 draw at Haringey Borough.

The attacker, the son of former England, Liverpool, Spurs and Pompey ace Paul Walsh, joins the club after a stint in the National Premier Soccer League in the USA for New Orleans Jesters. He began his career at Bournemouth before moving to Altrincham, Hednesford Town and Salisbury.

Boss Pearce is delighted to have recruited Walsh. He said: "We applied for international clearance, which came through from the US Soccer Federation in time and so Mason is available for selection on Saturday.

"Mason could prove to be a valuable addition to our squad and we look forward to working with him as we set about our quest to bid for promotion as the season unfolds."

