We like to Muitt, Muitt ... Rocks whack Whitehawk

Bognor got 2019 off to the perfect start with a 4-1 win at Whitehawk.

Two Jimmy Muitt goals in five minutes - one a penalty - put the Rocks on their way within the first 16 minutes, then Harvey Whyte and Dan Smith made it 4-0 by the time an hour was up.

Whitehawk got one back in the dying stages through Jason Williams but by then the game was well and truly over.

It's the Rocks' second away win in a Sussex derby over the holiday period following the 2-0 success at Worthing just before Christmas, and means their points haul from their three festive games is seven points.

It lifts Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team to ninth in the table and just four points off the top five.

They'll look to build on their positive start to the year at home to Carshalton on Saturday.

Full report here later