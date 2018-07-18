Upbeat Blake's Rocks-Brighton verdict: New-look team shaping up well

Robbie Blake has overseen his first game as Bognor coach - and he liked what he saw.

The former Bradford and Burnley striker is in his third week of putting the Rocks through their paces and their first pre-season game brought a surprise 2-1 win over Brighton's under-23s courtesy of goals by Doug Tuck and Jack Parkinson.

Robbie Blake at Nyewood Lane / Picture by Kate Shemilt

Afterwards Blake said he was delighted by the performance and result although stressed it was early days. See the full interview above.

