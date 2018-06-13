Rocks step up striker search

Jack Pearce will run the rule over a proven striker with bags of National League experience when the Rocks return for pre-season training next month.

The attacker, whose identity the club are keeping under wraps, is just one of an exciting crop of trialists bidding for a contract at Nyewood Lane ahead of the Bostik Premier League.

Also vying to earn a deal is a promising young forward who bagged more than 30 goals for his club last season. He is among a group of budding youngsters eager for Pearce to assess their capabilities at a higher level.

The Rocks struggled for goals last year and their inability to land a prolific striker was one of the major reasons they were relegated from National League South.

Pearce, who is working closely with former Pompey coach Robbie Blake as his No.2, says he also expects to soon be able to confirm several squad players re-signing for the club. There's been no news yet on whether the likes of Ollie Pearce, Jimmy Muitt or Dan Lincoln will be at the club for the new season.

He said: "There is a lot of work going on as we assemble our squad for the new season and as well as the the established talented players we have already secured, we are fortunate to have some exciting options we must decide on.

"Supporters should rest assured that as soon as we are in a position to name names, we will. Negotiations can be a delicate process and we don't want to jump the gun. All I will say is that I am excited by who we have and who we are looking to get."

Meanwhile, Pearce has been elected as vice chairman of the Vanarama National League following the recent resignation of Charlie Clapham. And long-serving club secretary Simon Cook has been elected to the board of the Bostik League. He had served as a board member for seven years until the club left the league last summer and says he is delighted to be able to again take a part in shaping the league’s policy and organisation.