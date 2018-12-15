Rocks Reflections: Would return of more legends help the Bognor cause?

It seems like Groundhog Day for Rocks fans at the moment.

The lads have suffered back-to-back home defeats in games in which you may say we’ve not had the rub of the green, and I firmly believe that is true.

There is just something missing and it seems we’ve been missing it for a long time. Is it that box-to -box midfielder who’d arrive late into the box getting scraps and scoring with those late runs, like a James Fraser? Is it that experienced head in the middle of the park to support the youngsters like Dan Beck? Or is it the natural leader at the back like Gary Charman?

We’ve fixed one of those and instantly seem stronger. Gary has been playing with a knock he picked up at Harlow yet he is still putting his body on the line for the cause, just like he did a few weeks back when his Burgess Hill side were 8-0 down at Nyewood Lane.

That heart and spirit is something the Rocks can now take advantage of and its great to have ‘Zorro’ back in a Rocks shirt. They say to never go back but I feel someone of Gary’s quality and experience is a total exception to the rule – dare I say, Fraser and Beck would be too.

With a trip to play Kingstonian coming up on Saturday we know we’ll be in for another huge test, especially after some of the signings they have made recently.

Dean Inman, signed from Billericay, makes them a totally different entity alone and I’m excited to be going on the coach to the game. If you offered me a point now, I’d snap your hand off.

And then it’s the big one at Worthing on Saturday week in front of what could be the biggest crowd of the whole season in the Bostik premier.

Finally, it’s super to see our own Tommy Block back up at Hibernian this week for another trial with Neil Lennon’s side.

I wish our young midfielder all the best and to know he was asked back shows there is something they like about Tommy, and it would be just reward for his hard work, endeavour and loyalty to see Tommy get a deal at the Scottish giants to help his career grow into one of a professional footballer.

Good luck Tommy!