Rocks Flashback Friday - Two games that added up to promotion

The pictures featured are all by Tommy McMillan and are from the Rocks' 2012 play-off semi-final against Godalming and final against Dulwich Hamlet. Both games were won to secure promotion from Ryman one south - but how many of the players can you name? And if you were there as a fan, can you see yourself in any of the photos?

The Rocks draw 4-4 with Godalming in the play-off semi-final before winning on penalties / Picture by Tommy McMillan jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Rocks draw 4-4 with Godalming in the play-off semi-final before winning on penalties / Picture by Tommy McMillan jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Rocks draw 4-4 with Godalming in the play-off semi-final before winning on penalties / Picture by Tommy McMillan jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Rocks draw 4-4 with Godalming in the play-off semi-final before winning on penalties / Picture by Tommy McMillan jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more