Rocks crash out of FA Cup

Bognor are out of the FA Cup after conceding a late equaliser at Sudbury and then losing in extra time.

Sudbury led at half-time through Billy Holland but Bognor hit back after the break.

Jimmy Muitt levelled on 54 minutes and five minutes later Harvery Whyte - with his second goal in the two games against Sudbury - put the Rocks into the lead.

It looked like they were heading into the third qualifying round only for Joe Whight to strike in the 88th minute and take it to the extra half-hour.

Sub Mekhi McKenzie then restored the home team's lead five minutes into extra-time.

Full report follows.

Haringey, who the Rocks drew 2-2 with on the first day of the Bostik premier season, await Sudbury in the next round.

Bognor return to league action on Saturday, when they will visit Potters Bar.