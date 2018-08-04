Pompey man's double sees Rocks win at Gosport

Dan Smith netted twice to end Bognor's pre-season campaign with a 3-2 win at Gosport. The Pompey loanee scored in both halves and Calvin Davies also scored his second of pre-season.

The Rocks travelled to Privett Park to take on Gosport Borough in their last pre-season friendly to kick off the 2018/19 season.

Bognor gave away a silly free-kick inside the first minutes just outside the box. Matt Tubbs curled the kick straight over the bar.

Davies' advance ended, before David Jerrard's pass into the box rolled harmlessly out of play at the other end.

Tom Leggett won a corner on the right. Pat Suraci's cross found Tubbs with his right-sided cross but after rising highest in the area his header clipped the top of the crossbar and out on six minutes.

Then Rocks won a corner on the left. Jimmy Muitt's kick fell to the feet of Keaton Wood who had his shot blocked on 11 minutes.

Muitt won a free-kick on the right after a Whyte through pass. Muitt won a corner on the right. Then Doug Tuck's dipping cross had to be headed out.

On 14 minutes Rocks took the lead. A chipped cross from the right by Muitt saw the ball knocked down in the area to Smith who found space and made no mistake blasting the ball high into the top right corner.

On 19 minutes a long ball over the top of defence saw ex-Rock Suraci run on to it before carrying the ball across the edge of the box before knocking the it low and in off the post to draw Gosport level.

Following a Gosport attack it was Ridge who pounced on the counter before playing a through ball for Smith, but after doing all the hard work to get in the area and pass across the box there wasn't another green and white shirt to follow it up on 24 minutes.

Tuck threaded the ball for Tommy Scutt but his left-footed strike from the corner of the box was rather feeble and rolled harmlessly to goalkeeper Mark Childs.

Gosport took the lead on 28 minutes. It was Tubbs who slotted it home from just inside the area for the hosts following a good passage of play from the hosts. Suraci's corner on the left was nodded narrowly wide by player-manager Craig McAllister on 32 minutes.

Bognor got the leveller on 35 minutes when Whyte's cross was flapped at by Childs before the ball fell straight to Davies near the back post to smash home. Tubbs hit the crossbar with a strike straight after.

Whyte hit one from just outside the area but Childs was equal to it as the last meaningful chance of the half came and went.

HT 2-2

McAllister was replaced by Ryan Pennery at half-time for the hosts.

Whyte’s cross found Scutt, who wound his way past his marker before being blocked as the ball rolled out of play harmlessly for a Gosport goal kick.

Davies played a long ball over the top for Muitt to run on to but he was shut down at the last moment on 56 minutes.

Ridge got to the by-line before cutting the ball back inside on a plate for Muitt, who slammed his right footed shot back off the right post on 60 minutes.

Tom Bearwish came on for Tubbs on 62 minutes for the hosts. And Harry Meadway replaced Lewis Harvey on 64 minutes.

Eddie Wakely's forward freekick was too much for Gosport’s forward line on 69 minutes. Jordan Brooks replaced Jerrard on 69 minutes. And on 71 minutes Scutt was replaced by Jamie Carroll for Bognor.

Whyte's direct cross picked out Smith in the box but unfortunately he bounced his header over the bar on 73 minutes. Ridge’s cross found Wood but he glanced his header wide just moments before Tom Leggett was replaced by Scott Walters. Then Alex Lafleur was replaced.

Ridge was replaced by Liam Brady on 79 minutes for Bognor.

The winner came when Smith scored again on 84 minutes. He hit a shot low from outside the box and beyond the outstretched arms of Childs. Brady smashed another chance wide moments later as Bognor gained the upper hand.

Bognor travel to Haringey Borough for their first Bostik Premier fixture on Saturday, August 11.

Rocks: Lincoln, Whyte, Davies, Tuck, Field, Wood, Ridge (Brady 79), Block, Smith, Muitt, Scutt (Carroll 71). Sub’s not Used: Heath

Beck backs Rocks

Davies clinches Rocks win