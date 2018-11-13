Pompey duo make Bognor debuts - but Lethbridge and Smith are needed at Fratton Park

New Pompey loan duo Leon Maloney and Freddie Read go straight into the Bognor starting line-up tonight.

The 17-year-old attacking wideman and 18-year-old midfielder are in the XI who will start in the home Bostik premier clash with Corinthian Casuals.

But two other Bognor-Pompey loanees - Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith - are in the Pompey squad as they take on Spurs under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy at Fratton Park.

Smith's involvement in the Pompey squad will cause some consternation among Rocks fans, who have not seen him play for several weeks while he has been out with a hip injury. There was no sign that his return to fitness was imminent.

Also starting for the Rocks tonight is striker Jimmy Wild following his recent return to Nyewood Lane, while Jimmy Muitt drops to the bench.

It's a shake-up after a poor performance at Walton Casuals in the FA Trophy on Saturday, when a 2-0 loss saw Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team slip out of the competition.