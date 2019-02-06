Pompey duo Lethbridge and Smith fire Rocks to win at in-form Merstham

A goal in each half by on-loan Pompey pair Brad Lethbridge and Dan Smith earned Bognor a brilliant 2-1 win at Merstham.

It contined a superb run of away form for Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team, who have also won at Corinthian Casuals, Burgess Hill and Whitehawk since the turn of the year.

And it was just what was needed after the disappointment of Saturday's 3-2 home defeat to Tonbridge.

Lethbridge put them ahead on 18 minutes but Gus Sow equalised eight minutes later. Smith got what proved the winner a couple of minutes into the second half.

