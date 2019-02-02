Pompey duo back in Bognor team to face Tonbridge Angels

Dan Smith and Brad Lethbridge are back for the Rocks as they host Tonbridge Angels in the Bostik premier today.

The Rocks have done a new deal to loan to pair from Fratton Park for the rest of the season, although Pompey can recall them if they need to.

It's a timely boost for Bognor, who have been hit by a succession of injuries this season - the latest of which saw forward Jimmy Wild hurt his knee in training on Tuesday night.

They play in a front three with top scorer Jimmy Muitt.

Rocks: Lincoln, Sanders, Tomlinson, Tuck, Field, Read, Whyte, Gilto, Smith, Muitt, Lethbridge. Subs - Scutt, Heath, Osborne, Brady.