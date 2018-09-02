Pirates take first-day loot as West Sussex League returns

Nyetimber Pirates raided the Southwater defence to record a 6-1 victory as the West Sussex League's new season began.

The win, at Pagham FC, put the Pirates top of the premier division at the end of the first weekend of the campaign.

Also finding opening-day success in the division were Lavant. who won 3-1 at Angmering, and Unicorn, 4-0 winners at Henfield.

Stedham are the early leaders in the Championship south after a 4-1 win at East Dean, while Sompting and Worthing Borough also won their opening games.

