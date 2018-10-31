New Orleans Jesters can't tempt Walsh as he settles in at Bognor

Mason Walsh says he is revelling in the chance to help Bognor enjoy success this season. And the Rocks winger is so committed to the cause he has turned down the offer of a professional contract with US outfit the New Orleans Jesters.

The former Bournemouth flyer, 22, turned in a man-of-the-match display on Tuesday night as Jack Pearce's men overcame a brave Bracknell Town on penalties to reach an FA Trophy second qualifying round tie at Walton Casuals.

And Walsh, son of former Liverpool, Spurs, Pompey and England ace Paul Walsh, is determined to maintain his form as Rocks head to Leatherhead in the Bostik Premier Division clash on Saturday.

Walsh, who was a professional with the Cherries for more than two years, said: "New Orleans are going professional next year and they have offered me a pro contract but my future is here in England. It's been great to come to Bognor.

"Robbie Blake, Jack Pearce and the lads have been very welcoming and I have managed to settle in, get a starting place in the team and the goal is to cement that place. I missed pre-season which is not ideal, so I had to hire a personal fitness trainer to get in shape and I feel that I am now up to speed and really enjoying my football and being at the club.

"We have a great group of lads, with great morale. We have had some tough results to take but I can tell you we don't lack unity and we pull together as a team."

