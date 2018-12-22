Mystery man seen trying to impress Rocks staff and fans

Bognor fans could soon have another addition to the matchday squad.

One of our spies who was present for the derby-day beating of Worthing spotted a young hopeful showing off his not-inconsiderable skill in the hope of landing himself a role at Nyewood Lane.

You can see it for yourself in the video at the top of the page - anyone who knows his identity would do well to get in touch with Jack Pearce and give him his details, so he can get him in the squad for the Boxing Day clash with Lewes.

On this evidence, there's every chance he could play right back (right back in the car park) or left back (left back in the changing rooms) very soon.

Merry Christmas Rocks fans!