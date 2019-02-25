It's 300 up for Bognor's pass-master

Bognor skipper Harvey Whyte has paid tribute to team-mate Doug Tuck after the long-serving midfielder notched up his 300th appearance for the Rocks.

Pass-master Tuck was handed a bottle of bubbly by club secretary Simon Cook before the game against Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane. And although it was a landmark for Tuck he couldn't help Jack Pearce's outfit repel the visitors, who romped to 4-0 win in the Bostik Premier division.

The defeat to second-placed Borough meant that the home side slipped from fifth position in the table to seventh and suffered a big blow in their bid to make the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

But Whyte says the club are fortunate to be able to have such a talented schemer in the ranks. He said of the former Brighton youngster: "For Doug to make his 300th appearance for the club is a fantastic achievement. He is a very talented player and we are very lucky to have him hear at Nyewood Lane."

Haringey hurt Rocks' hopes

Bognor swap one Pompey youngster for another

And despite the loss, Whyte wants the Rocks to rally ahead of the crucial Sussex derby clash at home to Worthing on Saturday. He added: "As a group we are determined to do something this season and the team spirit within the group is good. We now have a lot of competition for places in the teams and that's exactly what we need at this vital stage of the season."