Haringey hammering is big blow to Bognor's promotion hopes

Bognor were given a promotion wake-up call as they crashed to a heavy defeat at home to Haringey Borough.

Joel Nouble netted twice for the visitors to push Rocks out of the play off zone ahead of next week's big home tussle with Worthing.

Bognor welcomed back Keaton Wood to the substitutes' bench as he returned from a long-term ankle injury and Pompey youngster Leon Maloney was back in the side after a new loan deal was struck following the departure of his Blues squad-mate Dan Smith to Cork City.

In a lively opening a diagonal ball over the top towards Joe Tomlinson led to him passing it back to Bradley Lethbridge, but his cross bounced out for a goal kick. Leon Maloney received a ball through the middle but despite being one on one, keeper Valery Pajetat got in the way. Then Jimmy Muitt's turn of pace got Bognor away on the right and he crossed for Harvey Whyte, whose shot forced another decent save from the keeper.

Dan Lincoln gathered a corner from Charley Barker on six minutes.Georgios Aresti chipped a pass to Kudus Oyenuga before he was blocked then Doug Tuck, celebrating his 300th Rocks game, and on this occasion named as skipper, set Muitt through and he found Lethbridge with a square pass, but the chance was snuffed out.

Michael O'Donaghue curled a free-kick goalwards but Chad Field headed it away before David Olufemi's cross whizzed across the box missing everyone. Theo Widdrington's free-kick was headed out for a corner by Lionel Stone. Lincoln had to punch out O'Donaghue's free-kick before Muitt pounced outside the Haringey box but his shot flew wide.

Tomlinson was clattered in a late challenge by Barker, who went into the book on 27 minutes. Widdrington was booked when he tackled Aresti near the halfway line a minute later. Lincoln punched away another corner by Barker on 34 minutes as the visitors started to threaten - and on 36 minutes Haringey took the lead when Oyenuga sped through before shooting low into the bottom corner with two Rocks backing off.

Another free-kick into the area by Barker was nodded down by Mark Kirby before the ball fell to Aresti outside the box but he struck wide. O'Donaghue slammed a free-kick into the wall and Oyenuga fired wide from the rebound. A flick by Lethbridge found Muitt on the run but his shot was straight at Pajetat. Calvin Davies did well before cutting inside and shooting high and wide from a tight angle.

HT 0-1

The first chance of the second half came when Widdrington's forward ball was driven to Davies who brought it down before firing wide from the edge of the box.

Haringey went further ahead on 53 minutes as Nouble tapped the ball in at the back post from a low cross. Mason Walsh replaced Davies on 54 minutes, and Bognor had to defend as Oyenuga pounced inside the box. Field was on the floor trying to block when the ball appeared to strike his hand before Oyenuga blasted a deflected shot wide.

Aresti went into the book as he fouled Widdrington. The midfielder took the free-kick from 25 yards but it was easily saved by Pajetat. Richard Gilot replaced Maloney on 63 minutes for the Rocks. Olufemi passed to Aresti but his low strike was pushed away by Lincoln.

Haringey were awarded a penalty on 66 minutes when Field was deemed to have handled a low cross. Nouble slotted the kick into the bottom corner.

Muitt's cross led to a Tomlinson shot that went out off a defender, but the corner was too deep.

Wood made his return, coming on for Harvey Read. It was all Borough as Nouble cut inside on the edge of the box before curling it at goal and forcing Lincoln to push the ball around the post. Muitt clashed with Nouble and looked like he had injured his right leg and had to come off - but the Rocks had ran out of subs so were down to ten men.

Dimitrius Froxylas struck a free-kick wide after Wood had brought down Aresti from 25 yards. The sub went into the book.

Things got worse for Bognor as Gilot gave the ball away in midfield before Nouble sped through and crossed for Karl Akinwande, who tapped in from point-blank range on 89 minutes.

Lethbridge’s left-footed strike was Bognor's last chance but Pajetat was well positioned to save.

This was a poor showing from the Rocks, who now look ahead to the visit of old rivals Worthing in the game some call El Classicoast next Saturday.

Bognor (4-4-2): Lincoln, Davies (Walsh 54), Tomlinson, Tuck, Field, Read (Wood 71), Whyte, Widdrington, Maloney (Gilot 63), Muitt, Lethbridge

Subs not Used: Scutt, Sanders

Attendance – 517